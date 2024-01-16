Upgraded Egg Rolls 1887 Kentwell Rd Upper Arlington, OH
Rolls
- Steak Roll Meal
This meal comes with 2 of our famous mouth watering Steak Rolls and a side of fries. Full of FLAVOR!$15.00
- Single Steak Roll
This single Steak Roll can be added to any order$7.00
- Chicken Roll Meal
This meal comes with 2 of our famous Chicken Rolls and a side of fries. Full of FLAVOR!$13.50
- Single Chicken Roll
This single Chicken Roll can be added to any order$6.25
- Taco Roll Meal
This Meal includes 2 Taco Rolls and Queso cheese sprinkled over the top!$13.50
- Single Taco Roll
This is a single roll that can be added to a meal$6.25
Sides
Fries
